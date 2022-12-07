Marner notched an assist, four shots on goal, two hits, two blocked shots and two PIM in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Stars.

Marner extended his franchise-best point streak to 20 games. He had a shot in the first period that generated a rebound for John Tavares to bury for the opening goal. Marner's streak dates back to Oct. 27 and includes nine goals and 18 assists. He's been steady with no more than two points in any outing, though fantasy managers wouldn't mind an explosive showing at some point. The 25-year-old has 10 goals, 22 assists, 68 shots on net, a plus-5 rating, 25 hits, 21 blocked shots and 12 PIM through 27 contests overall.