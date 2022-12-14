Marner logged a pair of assists in Tuesday's 7-0 win over the Ducks.
Marner set up John Tavares' goal in the first period to extend his franchise-record point streak to 23 games. He'd add another helper on Michael Bunting's tally in the second. Marner now has 32 points (11 goals, 21 assists) during the streak. He's up to 12 goals and 25 assists through 30 games this season.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Streak at 22 games, 30 points•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Scoring streak now 21 games•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Extends streak to 20 games•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Smashes franchise record in loss•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Equals point streak record•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Nearing 'cool' team record•