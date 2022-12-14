Marner logged a pair of assists in Tuesday's 7-0 win over the Ducks.

Marner set up John Tavares' goal in the first period to extend his franchise-record point streak to 23 games. He'd add another helper on Michael Bunting's tally in the second. Marner now has 32 points (11 goals, 21 assists) during the streak. He's up to 12 goals and 25 assists through 30 games this season.