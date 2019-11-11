Play

Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Facing lengthy absence

An MRI on Sunday revealed that Marner (ankle) will be out at least four weeks before being re-evaluated.

Sunday's MRI showed enough damage to force Marner to miss at month, after falling awkwardly in Saturday's game against the Flyers. Marner is now a prime candidate for a placement on injured reserve to make room for a likely call up from the minors.

