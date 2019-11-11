Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Facing lengthy absence
An MRI on Sunday revealed that Marner (ankle) will be out at least four weeks before being re-evaluated.
Sunday's MRI showed enough damage to force Marner to miss at month, after falling awkwardly in Saturday's game against the Flyers. Marner is now a prime candidate for a placement on injured reserve to make room for a likely call up from the minors.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: MRI on tap•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Will miss Sunday's game•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Forced to leave with ankle injury•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Dishes pair of helpers•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: On another career pace•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Three-point effort in win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.