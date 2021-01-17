Marner scored a goal and added two assists in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Senators.
The big line of Marner, Joe Thornton and Auston Matthews had a big night with seven combined points (three goals, four assists). Marner also gave owners four PIM as a bonus. His vision is Marvel Comics worthy and he's already a top-20 fantasy forward. Two words: auto play.
