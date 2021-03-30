Marner collected a goal and an assist, both in the first period, during Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to Edmonton. He also had two hits and two shots.

Marner got the Leafs on the board just under eight minutes intot the game, driving hard to the net and outwaiting Edmonton goalie Mike Smith to tie things at 1-1. He then set up Auston Matthews' go-ahead goal just over three minutes later. Marner has dented the scoresheet eight times in his last nine games (three goals, seven assists) and ranks fourth in the NHL scoring race with 42 points in 34 contests overall.