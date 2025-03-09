Marner scored twice Saturday in a 7-4 loss to Colorado.

Marner tied the game 1-1 at 3:04 of the first period with a wrist shot from the right circle that he ripped far side past Mackenzie Blackwood's blocker. He then one-timed a pass late in the frame from the right dot to push the Leafs out front 3-2. Marner is on a six-game, eight-point scoring streak that includes five goals and 14 shots. He now has 21 goals and 58 assists this season. Marner has cracked the 20-goal plateau for the fifth straight season and seventh time in nine campaigns. And he's on pace for 101 points, which would set a new career mark. Marner's previous best was set last season (99 points).