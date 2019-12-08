Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Finally on point-per-game pace

Marner set up two goals Saturday in a 5-2 victory over St. Louis.

And with that, Marner is now on a point-per-game pace. He missed almost a month due to that high-ankle sprain, but it's clear he's back at full strength. Marner saw almost six minutes on special teams, including 2:01 doing the hard, dirty work of killing penalties. Get him back in your lineup if he's been on the bench.