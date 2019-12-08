Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Finally on point-per-game pace
Marner set up two goals Saturday in a 5-2 victory over St. Louis.
And with that, Marner is now on a point-per-game pace. He missed almost a month due to that high-ankle sprain, but it's clear he's back at full strength. Marner saw almost six minutes on special teams, including 2:01 doing the hard, dirty work of killing penalties. Get him back in your lineup if he's been on the bench.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.