Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: First career 20-goal season

Marner scored his 20th goal of the season and had an assist -- both on the power play -- in Thursday's win over the Predators.

That's the first career 20-goal season for Marner, who is now riding a seven-game point streak. The 20-year-old is up to 63 points in 74 games and should benefit from the return of Auston Matthews (shoulder). Marner's current tear and consistent production make him a must-own in all formats.