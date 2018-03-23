Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: First career 20-goal season
Marner scored his 20th goal of the season and had an assist -- both on the power play -- in Thursday's win over the Predators.
That's the first career 20-goal season for Marner, who is now riding a seven-game point streak. The 20-year-old is up to 63 points in 74 games and should benefit from the return of Auston Matthews (shoulder). Marner's current tear and consistent production make him a must-own in all formats.
