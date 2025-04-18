Marner put up two assists in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Red Wings.
Marner's two assists extended his point streak to five games and eight points (three goals, five assists). He finishes the season with a career-high 102 points (27 goals, 75 assists) in 81 games. Marner's 75 helpers put him third overall, behind Nikita Kucherov and Nathan MacKinnon who tied for first with 84.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Hits 100 NHL points for first time•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Closing in on 100 points•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Three-point effort in Tampa•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Point streak up to seven games•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Puts up two points Wednesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Tallies in Sunday's win•