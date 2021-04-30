Marner scored a goal and added an assist in a 4-1 win over Vancouver on Thursday.

Marner sit third in the NHL in scoring with 62 points (18 goals, 44 assists) behind only Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, the two offensive wizards in Edmonton. Marner's point streak sits at five games and eight points (four goals, four helpers). He and Auston Matthews have a chemistry that's reminiscent of Jari Kurri and Wayne Gretzky. That's like gold on the ice and in the fantasy arena.