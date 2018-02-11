Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Five-point explosion against Sens
Marner exploded with two goals and three assists in Saturday's 6-3 victory over the Senators.
Holy sizzle. This was Marner's first multi-point game since December 28. And he now has seven goals and four assists in his last 10 games. Marner was utterly dialled-in Saturday night and showed why keeper owners are so very high on him.
