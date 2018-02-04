Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Five points in last seven games
Marner scored the Leafs' only goal in a 4-1 loss to the Bruins on Saturday night.
Marner has started to pick up the pace and now has five points in his last seven games. Coach Mike Babcock has juggled the lines around a bit and Marner has recently seen time with a struggling Nazem Kadri. Marner's 36 points (54 games) project to a mid-50s finish unless he and Kadri develop some chemistry.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: OK with playing on the fourth line•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Three-point night Thursday•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Collects career-high four points in blowout•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Puts end to long drought•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Nine points in last seven games•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Snaps 17-game goal drought•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...