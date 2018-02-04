Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Five points in last seven games

Marner scored the Leafs' only goal in a 4-1 loss to the Bruins on Saturday night.

Marner has started to pick up the pace and now has five points in his last seven games. Coach Mike Babcock has juggled the lines around a bit and Marner has recently seen time with a struggling Nazem Kadri. Marner's 36 points (54 games) project to a mid-50s finish unless he and Kadri develop some chemistry.