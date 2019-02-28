Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Five points in last three games
Marner scored a goal and added two power-play assists in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Oilers.
The goal was his first in six games and just his second in 14. Marner's offence had been a bit quiet lately, but he now has five points in his last three games. This could be the start of a nice run for the game-changing winger.
