Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Forced to leave with ankle injury

Marner (ankle) left Saturday's game against the Flyers and will not return.

Marner fell awkwardly after getting tied up with an opposing player during a faceoff scrum. After trying to skate it off during a commercial break, Marner and the team's medical staff decided against trying to push it. Toronto plays again Sunday, in Chicago, so the dynamic winger figures to be a longshot to dress against the Blackhawks.