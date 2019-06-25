Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Formally issued QO
Marner was given a qualifying offer by the Leafs on Tuesday.
This news was expected, considering the Maple Leafs didn't want to lose Marner for nothing once July 1 hits. Marner and the team are expected to begin tense contract negotiations once he becomes a free agent. There are rumors that Marner wants at least $11 million per season and likely a five-year term like Auston Matthews, but the Leafs would love to sign the winger on a deal for $9.5 million. No matter which team Marner suits up for in 2019-20, he'll certainly be a hot commodity in the fantasy realm.
