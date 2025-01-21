Marner put up a goal and two assists in a 5-3 win over the Lightning on Monday.
Marner is riding a four-game, eight-point scoring streak that includes seven helpers. He continues to live in the NHL's penthouse when it comes to points -- his 67 is fourth-best overall. And his 52 assists are second to Nathan MacKinnon's 56. This is Mitch's year.
