Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Four-game point streak

Marner scored the game-winning goal in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over the Senators.

It came on the power play. The point stretched his current scoring streak to four games and five points (one goal, four helpers). But it was just his fourth goal in 14 games since Christmas. Marner is rolling along with 51 points in 41 games and should top the 20-goal mark for the third straight season.

