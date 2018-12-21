Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Four goals on three-game streak
Marner delivered a goal and added two assists in Thursday's 6-1 win over Florida.
Dang this guy is incredible. Marner's on a three-game, six-point scoring streak that includes four goals (and at least one in each of the three games). He now has 10 goals and 47 points, ranking fifth in the NHL in the latter category. At 21 years old, there's still room for further growth.
