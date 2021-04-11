Marner's four-point night helped propel Toronto to a 6-5 win over Ottawa on Saturday. He had a goal and three assists.

Marner set up Auston Matthews' hat trick and the big center did the same for Marner. Their chemistry is on par with that between Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, two guys at the top of the world and the NHL scoring list. Marner has 14 goals and 38 assists (52 points) in 41 games, and a tie with Patrick Kane and Auston Matthews for third in NHL scoring.