Marner racked up two goals, two assists and seven shots on goal in Tuesday's 7-1 win over New Jersey.

Marner extended his goal streak to seven games by converting from all alone in front to make it 4-0 Toronto. He was set up for the goal by Auston Matthews, who was returning the favor for Marner's earlier apple on Matthews' 29th goal of the year. Another helper on Michael Bunting's goal in the second period followed by Marner's unassisted goal in the third rounded out Marner's four point-night. Marner has an even eight goals and eight assists during his goal streak, as the star winger is playing as well as he has at any point in his outstanding career.