Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Four-point night

Marner scored one goal and added three assists in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Stars.

Marner picked up a loose puck in the slot and flicked a quick wrister over Ben Bishop's shoulder to open the scoring. The onslaught ensued, as he had the primary assist on each of John Tavares' goals and the secondary helper for Auston Matthews. Marner now has two goals and six assists in four games.