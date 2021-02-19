Marner scored a goal and added three assists in a 7-3 win over the Senators on Thursday.
It was the elite playmaker's first multi-point game in six outings. But at the same time, Marner still has 27 points (eight goals, 19 assists) in 18 games. He sits third in scoring in the NHL and second in assists.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Helps out on game-winner•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Stays hot in blowout win•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Stays hot in blowout•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Collects power-play assist•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Seals victory Tuesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Two helpers in Sunday's win•