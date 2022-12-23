Marner scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday's 4-3 win over Philadelphia.
Marner wired a one-timer from the high slot on a feed from John Tavares on the power play. He extended his home point streak to 14 games (21 points; five goals, 16 assists). Marner's 40 points this season lead the Maple Leafs.
