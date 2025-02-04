Marner (undisclosed) will be a game-time call versus Calgary on Tuesday, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.

Marner didn't participate in Tuesday's morning skate after missing Monday's practice for maintenance. He has amassed 16 goals, 70 points and 122 shots on net in 52 appearances this season. If Marner can't play versus the Flames, Max Domi will skate on the top line, and Morgan Rielly will be on the top power-play combination.