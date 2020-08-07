Marner had a power-play assist in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets in Game 3.

Marner set up William Nylander for the tally at 7:08 of the second period. It's been a tough qualifying round series for Marner, who has six shots on goal and a minus-1 rating through three contests. The 23-year-old playmaker is expected to produce bigger numbers -- he'll be looked to for offense in Friday's must-win Game 4.