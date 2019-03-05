Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Gathers three points

Marner scored a goal and provided two assists in Monday's 6-2 win over the Flames.

It's the winger's third three-point outing in his last four games, a span during which he has picked up three goals and seven assists. Marner has career highs in all the scoring categories and continues a pace to threaten the 100-point mark.

