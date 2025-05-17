Marner notched an assist, two hits and two blocked shots in Friday's 2-0 win over the Panthers in Game 6.

Marner was roasted for his brutal turnover in a 6-1 loss in Game 5, but he made up for it partially by forcing a Panthers turnover to set up the opening goal Friday. The winger has a goal and four helpers over six second-round contests. He's now at two goals, 11 assists, 14 shots on net, 27 hits, 15 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating across 12 playoff outings.