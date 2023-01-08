Marner scored a power-play goal Saturday in a 4-1 win over Detroit. He also had an assist.

It was his 15th goal of the season and 500th career point (467 games). Marner is riding a modest four-game, four-point scoring streak (two goals, two assists). Earlier this week, the winger was named one of the first 32 players selected to participate in the 2023 NHL All-Star Game. Marner has 15 goals and 31 assists in 40 games this season.