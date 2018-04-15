Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Gets two points in loss

Marner scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Bruins in Game 2.

It has been men against boys so far in this series. Marner may have finished the season strong, but he and the Leafs have been suffering against the powerful Bruins. They head back to Toronto for Game 3 on Monday.

