Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: GM says new contract
Marner's contract extension is the Leafs' "priority one" going forward, says Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas.
In the Leafs' season-ending news conference, Dubas was honest and took responsibility for the team's ouster in the postseason. He also acknowledged that he waited too long to start contract negotiations with free agents last year. He won't make that mistake again. Marner is a leader on and off the ice, and has shown he is a star in three short years in the NHL. Dubas wants him signed before July 1, thus eliminating any offer sheets for the restricted free agent. Marner has made no secret that he wants to play in Toronto, so this will get done. It just comes down to the almighty dollar.
