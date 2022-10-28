Marner scored a goal, dished an assist and logged three hits in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Sharks.

This was Marner's first multi-point effort of the campaign. He's been solid in a top-six role with two goals and five helpers in eight contests, but fantasy managers expect more of a player who went no later than the second round in most formats. The 25-year-old has added 14 shots on net, nine hits and a plus-2 rating. He looked good with Alex Kerfoot joining Marner and Auston Matthews on the top line, so it's likely that trio sticks together a while.