Marner recorded an assist, six shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Senators.

Marner set up John Tavares for a goal at 17:48 of the third period. That got the Maple Leafs within one, but they couldn't tie the game. Marner is up to 39 points (11 tallies, 28 assists), 82 shots, a plus-15 rating and 14 PIM through 30 contests. He's the Maple Leafs' top point producer so far, ranking fourth in the league and three points ahead of linemate Auston Matthews.