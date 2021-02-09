Marner dished an assist, fired three shots on goal and went plus-2 in Monday's 3-1 win over the Canucks.

Marner's 15th assist of the year came on an Auston Matthews tally at 9:22 of the third period. The 23-year-old Marner ranks third in the league with 21 points this year. The winger has added 32 shots, a plus-8 rating and eight PIM through 13 contests. He has three goals and 12 helpers during his current eight-game point streak.