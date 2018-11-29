Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Helps out with three assists

Marner recorded his 10th multi-assist game of the season Wednesday, picking up three helpers in a 5-3 win over San Jose.

Marner has been a force all season long and sits third in the league in points after Wednesday's game. The offensive dynamo has eight helpers in his last three contests, with the three assists versus the Sharks giving Marner 30 on the year and moving him into a tie with Mikko Rantanen for the league lead.