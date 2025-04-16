Marner scored a goal Tuesday in a 4-0 win over Buffalo.
The goal gave Marner his first career 100-point NHL season. And he became the fourth player in franchise history to hit that mark. Doug Gilmour, Auston Matthews and Darryl Sittler all put up two, 100-point campaigns. Marner is the fifth player to hit the century mark this season, behind Nikita Kucherov, Nathan MacKinnon, Leon Draisaitl and David Pastrnak.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Closing in on 100 points•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Three-point effort in Tampa•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Point streak up to seven games•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Puts up two points Wednesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Tallies in Sunday's win•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Reaches 90-point mark•