Marner had a goal in a 7-2 loss to the Islanders on Tuesday.

Marner has 27 goals and 90 points in 70 contests this season, making this the third time he's reached the 90-point milestone in his career. With 12 games left in Toronto's schedule, Marner is also well positioned to surpass his personal best of 97 points, which he set in 2021-22. It helps that the 25-year-old is red hot, supplying five goals and 13 points over his last seven appearances.