Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Lights lamp twice in loss

Marner scored a pair of goals in Sunday's 8-4 loss to the Panthers.

By the time Marner got his first goal, the Panthers had already put seven on the board. The winger is on a seven-game point streak with three goals and six helpers in that span. He's racked up 13 goals and 44 points in just 35 appearances this season.

