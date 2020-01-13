Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Lights lamp twice in loss
Marner scored a pair of goals in Sunday's 8-4 loss to the Panthers.
By the time Marner got his first goal, the Panthers had already put seven on the board. The winger is on a seven-game point streak with three goals and six helpers in that span. He's racked up 13 goals and 44 points in just 35 appearances this season.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Riding six-game point streak•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Collects 30th assist•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Datsyukian game impresses•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Erupts for five points in win•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Seven-game, 12-point streak•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Pots two goals in win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.