Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Lights up Jackets
Marner scored two goals and an assist while adding four shots, two blocked shots and a plus-1 rating in Friday's 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets.
His first goal and his helper both came on the power play. Marner was a dynamo, leading all Toronto forwards in ice time (19:33) while handling significant roles on both special teams units, and the 22-year-old has already started to earn his big six-year contract with four points (two goals, two assists) through the first two games of the season.
