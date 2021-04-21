Marner produced a shorthanded assist and five shots on goal in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Canucks.

Marner set up Adam Brooks' tally in the third period to give the Maple Leafs a short-lived 3-2 lead. The 23-year-old Marner has been limited to three helpers in five games since his four-point effort against the Senators on April 10. The Ontario native has 55 points (14 goals, 41 helpers), 133 shots on net and a plus-14 rating in 46 appearances overall as a top-line winger.