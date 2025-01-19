Now Playing

Marner dished two assists, one while shorthanded, recorded one shot on net and blocked one shot in Saturday's 7-3 win over Montreal.

Marner extended his point streak to three games, earning five assists during that span. There's nothing new about Marner setting up others; the top-line winger has 22 helpers over the last 18 outings and leads Toronto with 50 apples.

