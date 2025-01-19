Marner dished two assists, one while shorthanded, recorded one shot on net and blocked one shot in Saturday's 7-3 win over Montreal.
Marner extended his point streak to three games, earning five assists during that span. There's nothing new about Marner setting up others; the top-line winger has 22 helpers over the last 18 outings and leads Toronto with 50 apples.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Playmaking maestro at it again•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Smothered by Canes checkers•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Multi-point monster this season•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Fifth five-point game of NHL career•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Natural hat trick Friday•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Five-game, seven-assist streak•