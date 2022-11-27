Marner scored a goal and added an assist Saturday in a 4-1 win over the Penguins.

The points extended his scoring streak to 16 games. Marner has 22 points (five goals, 17 assists) during the streak, which is the longest in the NHL this season. And also extended his road point streak to eight games (10 points), tying an NHL career high he set in 2021-22. Marner is close to a team record, too -- only Darryl Sittler (1977-78) and Ed Olczyk (1989-90) have longer streaks in Toronto history (18 games).