Marner had a goal and assist in Toronto's 4-0 victory over Edmonton.

The Magician was at his best, reunited with John Tavares while Auston Matthews sat out with a wrist issue. Marner and Tavares played as though the puck was on a string, especially in the first period. And Marner frustrated Leon Draisaitl with his magic hands and feet. The winger plays well with no matter who he plays with, but managers that roll John Tavares have fingers and toes crossed that the two stick together.