Marner scored a goal on three shots and added three hits in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Islanders.

No Auston Matthews (undisclosed), no problem for Marner as he scored his third goal in the last two games. The 24-year-old has six tallies and nine assists through nine contests in April. Marner's already set a career high with 34 goals, and his 94 points matches his previous high from 2018-19 with six games left on the Maple Leafs' schedule for him to set a new mark.