Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: May not ink new deal before July 1
Marner's contract negotiations with Toronto could be contentious, reports Darren Dreger of TSN.ca. He may test the market before signing an extension with Toronto.
Dreger boldly stated he could see Marner's camp extending talks with the Leafs past July 1, the date he officially becomes an RFA. And Dreger went on to say he wouldn't be surprised if Marner starts visiting other teams starting June 26 during the RFA offer sheet interview period. There are rumors that Marner wants $11-plus-million dollars per season and likely a five-year term like Auston Matthews. The Leafs would love to get the slick winger on a deal for $9.5 million. Marner drives a lot of offense and was the heart-and-soul of the Buds this season. But wingers don't get the big numbers that pivots earn. This is going to be an interesting five-week period.
