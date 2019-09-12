Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Missing from camp roster
Marner was not listed on the Leafs' roster when training camp opened Thursday.
Marner's contract impasse has officially hit holdout status with the two sides still unable to reach a deal. The winger's camp is reportedly seeking a short-term deal after turning down offers of seven or eight years with upwards of an $11 million AAV. A bridge deal would allow Marner to capitalize on expected revenue increases sooner than teammate Auston Matthews, who is locked in through 2023-24. Maple Leafs' fans will no doubt be having flashbacks to last season's protracted contract dispute with William Nylander. For fantasy owners, Marner's 94-point 2018-19 campaign make him an elite fantasy option, despite lingering concerns regarding his availability for Opening Night versus Ottawa on Oct. 2.
