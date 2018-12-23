Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: More dangerous than ever

Marner scored two goals, including the game winner, and added an assist in Saturday's 5-3 victory over the Rangers.

The guy formerly known as a pass-first winger is on a four-game, six goal (nine point) run. Marner sits at 50 points (12 goals, 38 assists) in just 36 games. The Leafs better extend him quick or they'll need to break the bank.

