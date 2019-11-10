Play

Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: MRI on tap

Marner will get an MRI to determine the extent of his ankle injury Sunday, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.

Marner will sit out Sunday's game in Chicago and quite possibly more than that, depending on what the results of Sunday's MRI say. Until the results are known, fantasy owners will have to wait with bated breath.

