Marner put up two assists in a 3-2 win over Philadelphia on Tuesday.

It was Marner's 20th multi-point game of the season, tying him for the NHL lead with Leon Draisaitl. He continues to feature in the NHL's top-five lists for assists (44) and points (58). This is the year Marner cracks 100 points. Put it on the board.

