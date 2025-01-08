Marner put up two assists in a 3-2 win over Philadelphia on Tuesday.
It was Marner's 20th multi-point game of the season, tying him for the NHL lead with Leon Draisaitl. He continues to feature in the NHL's top-five lists for assists (44) and points (58). This is the year Marner cracks 100 points. Put it on the board.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Fifth five-point game of NHL career•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Natural hat trick Friday•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Five-game, seven-assist streak•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Point streak reaches four games•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Brilliant performance in loss•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Stays hot with two points•