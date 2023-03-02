Marner scored a power-play goal to go with an assist in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Oilers.

Marner assisted on David Kampf's game-tying goal in the first period, but the Oilers reeled off four consecutive goals before Marner stemmed the bleeding with a power-play goal in the third period. The star winger has 10 points in his last four games, bringing his season total up to 76 points in 61 games.