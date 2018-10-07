Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Multi-point night
Marner scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in a 5-3 loss to Ottawa on Saturday night.
The points were his first this season. Marner is an elite passer who is focused on increasing his goal scoring this year. He might eventually lead the Leafs in scoring this season, ahead of Auston Matthews and John Tavares. Marner really is that good.
